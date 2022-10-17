EU foreign affairs chief hopes for new sanctions on Iran

European Union foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said he is hoping the bloc's foreign ministers will approve new sanctions on Iran at a meeting in Luxembourg on Monday.



"There's a package of sanctions on the table in order to support the brave women and the demonstrators in Iran," Borrell said arriving at the meeting.



"I hope the ministers will approve also this package."



Borrell said ministers will also discuss allegations that Iran is delivering drones to Ukraine while looking "for concrete evidence."



The EU's top diplomat also expects ministers to give their formal approval to an EU training mission for about 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers and approve another €500 million ($487.3 million) in military aid for Ukraine.



"We have to continue supporting Ukraine and we will," Borrell said, referring to a UNICEF report that child poverty in the region has risen by 19% in recent months.



