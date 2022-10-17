Baerbock: EU set to approve new sanctions on Iran’s morality police

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said European Union countries are to adopt new sanctions on Iran to hold those responsible for the ongoing crackdown on protests accountable.



Sanctioned people are to have their assets frozen and be banned from travelling to the EU, Baerbock said speaking ahead of an EU foreign affairs ministers' meeting in Luxembourg on Monday.



The new punitive measures target members of Iran's so-called morality police.



Baerbock said the aim of the new sanctions is to "hold those responsible for the brutal crimes against women, young people and men to account."



Nationwide protests were triggered by the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, 22. The Kurdish woman was detained by the police force because her headscarf allegedly did not comply with strict public dress regulations for women.



Several dozens demonstrators have been killed in recent weeks, according to Amnesty International.



