News World Ukraine can retake Crimea by next summer: Ex-U.S. general

"When I look at the situation, I see that the situation of the Russians is getting worse with every week. They say war is a test of will and logistics - and on both counts Ukraine is far superior. Liberation of the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula is possible by the summer of next year," Ben Hodges -- the former commanding general of the United States Army Europe -- told the FAZ newspaper.

DPA WORLD Published October 16,2022