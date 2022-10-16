Ukraine can retake Crimea by next summer: Ex-U.S. general

NewsWorldUkraine can retake Crimea by next summer: Ex-U.S. general
"When I look at the situation, I see that the situation of the Russians is getting worse with every week. They say war is a test of will and logistics - and on both counts Ukraine is far superior. Liberation of the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula is possible by the summer of next year," Ben Hodges -- the former commanding general of the United States Army Europe -- told the FAZ newspaper.
Ben Hodges, the former commanding general of United States Army Europe, believes a liberation of the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula is possible by the summer of next year.
"When I look at the situation, I see that the situation of the Russians is getting worse with every week. They say war is a test of will and logistics - and on both counts Ukraine is far superior," the former commander told the FAZ newspaper.
"The Russians have to lose [the war], otherwise they'll try again in two or three years," he said.
In Hodges' view, the Russian leadership's "one hope" is that the West will waver in its support for Ukraine.
"So they are doing everything they can to prolong the war and spread fear and insecurity in the West. Any means will do: The young men who are now being conscripted as cannon fodder, as well as attacks on infrastructure in the West," the ex-general said.
"I believe that we will therefore see more such acts of sabotage and attacks, or at least attempts, in the coming weeks and months."