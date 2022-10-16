Ukraine blasts Russia for attacks on civilian targets in south

Ukraine has blamed the Russian army for further attacks on civilian targets in the country's south.



More than 30 projectiles hit the city of Nikopol alone, the deputy head of the presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, announced on Telegram. Six people were injured and more than 20 houses and several power lines were damaged, he said.



The information can not be independently verified.



The military governor of the Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, reported on Sunday that one person was killed and three injured in the town of Bachmut.



The Ukrainian Defence Ministry released a video via Twitter purporting to show the situation near Bachmut. The clip shows trenches of Ukrainian infantry that have been under heavy Russian fire for months, the ministry said.





