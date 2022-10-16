Turkish authorities not involved with migrants at Greek border - deputy minister

Ankara denied involvement in an incident where Greece found 92 illegal migrants close to its northern border with Türkiye, Turkish Deputy Interior Minister Ismail Catakli said late on Saturday.

"As you couldn't find one single case of a human rights violation by Türkiye, you just seek to expose the image of your own cruelty as if Türkiye did it," Catakli said on Twitter replying to a tweet by Notis Mitarachi, Greek Minister of Migration.

Catakli also called on Greece to stop "manipulation and dishonesty".





