Zelensky: Ukraine making progress on repairing energy facilities

Ukraine is making progress in repairing its energy facilities, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, days after Moscow fired rockets on targets nationwide.
Fifteen sites have been repaired, Zelensky said on Friday evening, without providing any further details. "We will renew all the others as well," he said in a video address. "In most regions, the technical capabilities of the power supply have been restored."
In others, he said, temporary shutdowns were still necessary to stabilize the national grid.
Zelensky called on Ukrainians to save electricity during peak consumption periods, saying this, too, would help stabilize the country's supplies.
"This is also a contribution to the defence of our country," he said.
His comments came after Ukrainians observed a Day of Defenders and Defenders of the Country. Zelensky visited wounded soldiers in hospital and awarded medals to military personnel.
He thanked all defenders in his video address and also said he remembered people in areas occupied by Russian forces who were only able to mark the day "silently, silently, only in their hearts."