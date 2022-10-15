Welsh police to use tuk-tuks to fight crime

Police in some areas of Wales announced that they will be using tuk-tuk vehicles in their fight against crime.

According to BBC, it is announced that the Gwent police has recently bought 4 tuk-tuks to be used against crime in Abergavenny and Newport areas.

The report said that the police are going to be using tuk-tuk vehicles to patrol places like parking areas and walking roads, adding that the vehicles will be kept in "safe areas" where there is a high chance the crimes are reported or help would be asked.