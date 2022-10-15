US President Joe Biden 'stunned' by Iran protests

US President Joe Biden has called on Iran's leaders not to take violent action against protesters in the country.



Iran has been swept by protests for weeks following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in mid-September, who was detained by the morality police in Tehran for violating the country's strict dress regulations for women.



Biden was "stunned" by the mass protests and said the US stands with Iran's "brave women", he said during an appearance in the California city of Irvine on Friday.



"Iran has to end the violence against its own citizens simply exercising their fundamental rights," Biden said.



"It stunned me what it awakened in Iran. And it's awakened something that I don't think will be quieted in a long, long time."



Biden said women and men should have the right to freedom of expression and assembly.



"Women all over the world are being persecuted in various ways. But they should be able to wear, in God's name, what they want to wear. No one should be telling them what to wear," he added.



Since Amini's death there have been nationwide and international protests against Iran's leadership and specifically the headscarf mandate.



Security forces have responded with a deadly crackdown, with dozens said to have been killed and many more injured.

