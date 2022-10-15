Ukraine reports shelling from several regions

Ukrainian authorities reported Russian shelling in several regions overnight.



Infrastructure was hit in the southern city of Zaporizhzhya, close to the front, and blazes were reported. Governor Oleh Staruch called on people to seek safety in shelters.



Meanwhile local authorities said five enemy drones of Iranian design were intercepted over the neighbouring Dnipropetrovsk region.



But more than 50 shells from multiple rocket launchers and heavy artillery hit the Nikopol district in the same region, injuring at least two people.



Shortly after 7:00 am, an air alert was triggered for all of Ukraine because further attacks were feared.

