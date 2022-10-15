Saudi Arabia pledges $400 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Saudi Arabia has pledged a 400-million-dollar humanitarian aid package to Ukraine, the state Saudi news agency SPA reported on Saturday, after US criticism of the oil-rich monarchy.



The aid was revealed following a phone call held Friday between Saudi Arabia's powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.



The agency said the Saudi aid would help ease Ukrainians' sufferings amid an ongoing war of more than seven months after Russia invaded Ukraine in February.



The Saudi heir apparent said his country is ready to continue mediation efforts and all steps helping in de-escalation, SPA added without elaborating.



Last month, Saudi Arabia said Mohammed had mediated between Russia and Ukraine for the release of 10 prisoners from different countries.



The kingdom earlier this week voted in favour of a UN resolution condemning Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian provinces.



Saudi Arabia has drawn heavy criticism from the US after the Riyadh-led oil cartel OPEC+, which comprises Russia, announced earlier this month cutting the crude output by 2 million barrels per day.



In response to the criticism, Saudi officials said the production cut move was purely economic.

