Russian accounts provide mixed picture of fight for Kherson

Ukrainian forces have begun a new push to free Kherson province from Russian control, though it was unclear from Russian accounts how severe the fighting for the region had grown.



The Russian-installed deputy head of Kherson, Kirill Stremousov reported artillery fire, whereas the Russian Defence Ministry said it had fended off the attack. However, Russian military bloggers reported about ongoing, bitter fighting for control, with the Ukrainian side deploying multiple tanks and armoured vehicles.



Much of the fighting is focused on attempts to control the communities of Dudchany and Mylove, as well as the north-western banks of the Dnipro River, currently under Russian control. Ukrainian artillery fire has destroyed many of the routes the Russian could have used for retreat.



No information was available from the Ukrainian side.



