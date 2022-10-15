Outspoken Ukrainian envoy to Germany finishes term, on way home

Ukraine's outspoken ambassador to Germany, who has spent the last eight months urging more support for his besieged country and pounced on any sign of Germany wavering in its support, is on his way back to Ukraine, he tweeted on Saturday.



Andriy Melnyk - who has drawn eyeballs with tweets questioning whether former chancellor Angela Merkel should be enjoying a vacation while Ukraine is under Russian attack and who told entrepreneur Elon Musk to "fuck off" after presenting a peace plan - had announced months ago that his term in Germany was coming to an end.



He left his residence around 10 am (0800 GMT) in advance of catching a flight back home, he told dpa.



"I think I managed to get Germans focused on the topic of Ukraine and to make sure that Ukraine was really noticed and understood," he told dpa.



"When I get home, I can be filled with pride that many weapons systems were delivered from Germany that will help us take back occupied areas step by step."



However, in typical Melnyk fashion, he also quickly noted that even more weapons shipments were needed.



Melnyk, 47, took the job in 2015 but came into the public eye after the invasion, after which he became a regular on the German media circuit. It's expected that he will now become a deputy foreign minister, a position he's already occupied, though he also said nothing has been settled and he is also unsure about his future.



His succesor, Oleksii Makeiev, is due to arrive on Monday.



