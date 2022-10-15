News World One dead, several missing after Greece hit by powerful storms

One dead, several missing after Greece hit by powerful storms

In Crete, a 50-year-old man died after being swept away in his car by the water amid heavy rainfall, the Kathimerini daily newspaper reported. An unexpected storm struck late on Friday, with the region around Heraklion particularly hard hit.

DPA WORLD Published October 15,2022 Subscribe

One person is dead and several are still missing after powerful storms swept through many parts of Greece on Saturday.



In Crete, a 50-year-old man died after being swept away in his car by the water amid heavy rainfall, the Kathimerini daily newspaper reported.



A woman was missing, state broadcaster ERT reported.



At least 20 charter flights had to be diverted to Athens and elsewhere because the runway at Heraklion airport was flooded, the report said.



An unexpected storm struck late on Friday, with the region around Heraklion particularly hard hit.



According to meteorologists, the storm is now moving further east.



