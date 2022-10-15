India tests submarine-launched ballistic missile

Indian navy realized a submarine-launched ballistic missile test on Friday, becoming the 6th country with such capability after the US, Russia, China, France, and the UK.

A statement shared by the Indian Defence Ministry said that the missile hit its target successfully and the test resulted in success.

It also added that the missile test showed the competence of the submarine fleet as well as India's nuclear deterrence.

The missile is also reliable, deterrent, durable and sustainable, the statement added.

India started to build its first nuclear submarine, named "INS Arihant", from which the missile was launched, in 2016 with the instruction of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.