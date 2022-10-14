UKRAINIAN AMBASSADOR WONT KEEP MOUTH SHUT AFTER LEAVING GERMANY

Outgoing Ukrainian ambassador Andriy Melnyk will seek to influence German politics even after his return to Kiev.



Speaking to dpa in an interview ahead of his departure from Germany on Saturday, Melnyk said he did not want to get in the way of his successor or be a substitute ambassador, but he added: "I cannot promise that I will keep my mouth shut."



"It's possible I will make one or two comments - even sharp ones - if I see that something is going wrong in Germany when it comes to supporting my homeland," he said.



Melnyk has made a series of controversial comments during his eight-year tenure and has become a thorn in the side of the German government as it weighed granting weapons to Ukraine in the wake of the Russian invasion in February.



Most recently, he told Elon Musk to "fuck off" after the US billionaire tweeted suggestions on how to end the war in Ukraine.



In Kiev, Melnyk will take up a new job in the Foreign Ministry. He is under discussion as deputy foreign minister, but the government has not yet made a final decision on the matter.



"That's why I am excited about what lies ahead. I will probably see President [Volodymyr] Zelensky on Tuesday, and he will hopefully tell me personally where he sees me in his big team," Melnyk told dpa.



