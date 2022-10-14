Scores of coalminers trapped, two dead after mine blast in Turkish city of Bartın

Scores of coalminers were trapped Friday hundreds of metres below ground after a blast at a power distribution unit that tore through a mine in Türkiye's northern Bartın province, the local governor said.

Several people were trapped 350 metres (385 feet) below ground and dozens of others at another location 300 metres below ground at the facility in the Black Sea port town of Amasra, local governor Nurtaç Arslan told reporters.



At least two people died Friday and 20 were injured when a blast tore through a coalmine in northern Türkiye, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, as rescuers tried to reach dozens trapped underground.







Rescue efforts are ongoing at the mine in Black Sea province Bartın's Amasra district, Koca wrote on Twitter.



A blast occurred at the mine at around 6:15 pm (1515 GMT).



Injured people were taken to ambulances on stretchers, broadcaster HaberTürk footage showed.







A malfunction at the mine's power distribution unit caused the explosion, disaster authority AFAD said.



Turkish TV footage showed people being carried to ambulances, with emergency personnel crowding the area.







