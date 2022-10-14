Russian missile strike on apartment building in Ukraine leaves 5 dead

Five people were killed Thursday when Russian missiles struck an apartment building in southern Ukraine, while a military base in another location was also hit, according to reports.

Ukraine's Emergency Service issued a statement saying the missiles destroyed the five-story apartment bloc, which was located in the city of Mykolaiv.

According to reports, an 11-year-old boy was pulled alive from the ruins, and search and rescue operations continue.

The Lviv Regional Military Administration meanwhile said that Russian forces fired three missiles, one of which was shot down by air defenses.

A military complex in the vicinity of Lviv was damaged in the strike, although no injuries were reported.

Two nighttime attacks reportedly took place in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, causing power outages in some areas.

Separately, the Ukrainian Air Force released a statement saying that it shot down a Russian Su-24M fighter jet while carrying out operations against Russian targets in the area to support its troops.

It was said that one of the two pilots on board the struck aircraft died when it crashed in the Poltava area.