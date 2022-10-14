Russian, Azerbaijani, Armenian foreign ministers hold meeting in Kazakhstan

The foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia held trilateral talks on the sidelines of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Heads of State Summit in Astana, Kazakhstan's capital on Friday.

The meeting between Sergey Lavrov, Jeyhun Bayramov, and Ararat Mirzoyan is expected to address the current situation in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, and the implementation of the agreements signed following a Russian-mediated truce between Baku and Yerevan.

The Karabakh region was liberated from nearly three-decades of Armenian occupation during new 44-day clashes in the 2020 fall, which ended after a Moscow-brokered cease-fire. The peace agreement is celebrated as a triumph in Azerbaijan.

The CIS summit began on Friday morning under the auspices of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.