RUSSIA BANS ENTRY TO MONTENEGROS FOREIGN, DEFENSE MINISTERS

Published October 14,2022
Russia on Friday banned entry to Montenegro's foreign and defense ministers and a former head of intelligence.

"On October 14, a note from the Russian Foreign Ministry was sent to the Embassy of Montenegro … on a ban on entry into the Russian Federation to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro R. Krivokapic, the Minister of Defense R. Konevich and the former Director of the National Security Agency S. Kentere," a Russian Foreign Ministry statement said.

On Sept.29, Montenegro declared six employees of the Russian embassy in Podgorica persona non grata due to "activities, incompatible with the Vienna convention on diplomatic relations."