Putin threatens to nix grain shipment deal after Crimea bridge attack

DPA WORLD Published October 14,2022 Subscribe

A deal that has allowed Ukraine to ship some of its grain harvest from Black Sea ports despite Russia's ongoing invasion could be dismantled, Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened, as payback for last weekend's attack on a key bridge.



Speaking at a summit in Astana, Putin said Russian intelligence had information that the explosives used on the bridge - which links Russia to the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 - had been shipped by sea from Odessa.



"If it turns out that the humanitarian corridor for grain shipments was used for this, then we'll close it," he said, but noted that there is no proof yet of his allegation.









