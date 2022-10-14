NATOS ANNUAL NUCLEAR TRAINING EXERCISE TO START ON MONDAY

News World NATO's annual nuclear training exercise to start on Monday

Flags of NATO member countries are seen at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, November 26, 2019. (REUTERS File Photo)

NATO's annual nuclear training exercise "Steadfast Noon" is to start on Monday, the alliance confirmed in a press release on Friday.



Steadfast Noon "is a routine, recurring training activity and it is not linked to any current world events," the press release read.



The nuclear deterrence exercise, which is to run until October 30, is to involve 14 NATO countries and up to 60 aircraft of different types including U.S. B-52 long-range bombers.



The training flights will this year take place over the host country Belgium, as well as over the North Sea and Britain.



No live weapons are used in the exercise, NATO stressed.

































