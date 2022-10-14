Coal mine explosion kills several, leaving dozens injured in Turkish city of Bartin

An explosion in a coal mine in Türkiye's northern Bartin province on Friday killed at least 14 workers, and leaving dozens of others injured, according to the information gained from official sources.







At least 14 people were killed in a coal mine explosion in northern Turkey, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said on Friday evening.



Three of those who were injured are in critical condition, Soylu told reporters at the site in Black Sea province Bartin's Amasra district.



Soylu also confirmed early reports that 49 people were still trapped down the mine in the town of Amasra, where rescuers were trying to dig through hundreds of metres of hard rock to reach them.







A total of 110 workers were at the mine at the time of the explosion, Soylu said. He said 49 of them were in the deeper parts of the mine where the risk is greater.

The cause of the explosion was unknown, Turkey's Disaster Management Authority (AFAD) said, retracting an earlier statement the explosion was caused by a transformer.

Media reports said that the explosion could have been caused by firedamp, a name for flammable gas in coal mines.





A suspected firedamp explosion blast occurred at around 6:15 pm (1515 GMT) while the exact cause was not yet clear, Energy Minister Fatih Dönmez said separately.

Separately, state-owned Anadolu Agency quoted Bartin Governor Nurtaç Arslan as saying 44 people were trapped 300 metres below the entrance of the mine, and five more were trapped 350 metres below entrance.





Footage on Turkish television showed what it said were the families of the miners watching from the sidelines as health and rescue workers huddled around the entrance into the mine.

Some miners were taken out and carried off to ambulances on stretchers, footage showed. TRT Haber cited Arslan as saying eight were able leave the mine by their own means.

Bartin prosecutor's office launched an investigation into the cause of the explosion, Anadolu said.





President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is closely monitoring the situation, the Turkish Presidency said on Twitter.

On his instructions, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, Energy Minister Fatih Dönmez, and Social Security Minister Vedat Bilgin are at the site to monitor rescue operations, it added.







