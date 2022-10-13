New parliament in Rome set for inaugural session, focus on Meloni

The new deputies of both chambers of the newly elected Italian parliament are due to meet for the first time in Rome on Thursday.



The first order of business at the opening sessions is to elect the chairpersons. The right-wing coalition led by election winner Giorgia Meloni has the majority in both the Chamber of Deputies, with a total of 400 parliamentarians, and in the smaller Senate, with 206 senators.



In addition to Meloni's far-right Brothers of Italy party, the alliance also includes the far-right populist League party and the conservative Forza Italia (Forward/Let's Go Italy).



Within the camp, the Brothers of Italy have more members of parliament than the League and Forza Italia together.



The election procedure for the chamber chairpersons could go on beyond Thursday. Afterwards, the leaders of the parliamentary groups will be announced, but possibly not before the weekend.



Together with the party leaders, they will then go to President Sergio Mattarella, who can only officially appoint someone to form a government from then on. It is likely that he will choose Meloni, as she is head the largest parliamentary party. Meloni has been pressing for a faster pace in the ongoing government formation process. "I don't think we can lose time, Italy's situation is not easy," she said in Rome on Wednesday.



Italian media have been speculating for days about the appointments to the Cabinet.



The right-wing alliance recently met in Silvio Berlusconi's villas in Rome and northern Italy for consultations.



According to press reports, the parties argued about the appointment to the important Finance Ministry. The League and Forza Italia, which did not do as well in the elections on September 25 as they had expected, are fighting for important posts and influence in the coming government.



In Meloni's Brothers of Italy, too few people have government experience, which is why the party wants to fill important ministries with external experts.

