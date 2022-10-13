EU countries get extra €3.5 billion for Ukrainian refugees

EU member states will have another €3.5 billion ($3.4 billion) at their disposal to care for Ukrainian refugees.



The money is to be reallocated from the Cohesion Fund for regional development. The decision taken on Thursday by EU justice ministers in Luxembourg allows countries to use these funds more flexibly.



The reallocation was originally proposed by the European Commission and has already been approved by the European Parliament.



Since the beginning of the Russian war on Ukraine, more than 7.6 million people have fled to other European countries, according to figures from the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR.



