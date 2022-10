News World U.S. defence secretary: Ukraine support 'extends through all seasons'

U.S. defence secretary: Ukraine support 'extends through all seasons'

DPA WORLD Published October 12,2022 Subscribe

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin delivers the opening remarks at the start of a meeting of the Ukraine Defence contact group as part of a NATO Defence Ministers Council at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels on October 12, 2022. (AFP Photo)

The commitment to support Ukraine "extends through all seasons," U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin told a meeting of the country's supporters at NATO headquarters on Wednesday in Brussels.



The Ukraine Defence Contact Group's commitment to Ukraine "doesn't hinge on the outcome of any particular battle," Austin added in his address to the assembled defence ministers.



Russia's recent series of missile strikes on Ukrainian cities "put targets with no military purpose in the crosshairs," Austin said, condemning the latest attacks.



The U.S. Department of Defence said around 50 countries from around the world are taking part in the talks. The gathering is the sixth meeting, and fourth in-person assembly, of the group set up in June.