Ukraine says fresh Russian attacks killed 14 more civilians

A man crosses the destroyed bridge with water bottles in the frontline town of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region on October 11, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP Photo)

Ukraine said on Wednesday that 14 more civilians were killed in fresh Russian attacks in various parts of the country.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the presidential office, said on social media that 34 civilians were also wounded in Russian attacks on Tuesday.

After Moscow blamed Kviv for a Saturday blast on a Russian bridge to Crimea-which Moscow illegally annexed in 2014-a wave of Russian airstrikes targeted Ukrainian cities, drawing widespread international condemnation.

Separately, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office said that at least 422 children had been killed by Russians since the start of the Russian war on Ukraine on Feb. 24.

"According to official information released by prosecutors, 422 children were killed and more than 808 sustained injuries of varying severity," it added.

On Monday, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) reported civilian casualties of the ongoing war at 15,592, including 6,221 killed and 9,371 injured.