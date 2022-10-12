Türkiye remembers citizen killed by Armenian terror group

Türkiye on Wednesday remembered its citizen killed by an Armenian terror group in the Hague in 1979.

"We remember with respect our martyr Ahmet Benler, son of late Ambassador Ozdemir Benler, assassinated in the heinous attack by the Armenian terrorist organizations ASALA and JCAG in The Hague on 12 October 1979," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.

Over the decades, Armenian terror groups, including JCAG, the Armenian Secret Army for the Liberation of Armenia (ASALA), and the Armenian Revolutionary Army (ARA) carried out many assassinations of Turkish diplomats and their families around the world.

According to data compiled by Anadolu Agency, a total of 77 people-58 of them Turkish nationals, including 31 diplomats and members of their families-lost their lives in attacks carried out by these terrorist groups from 1973 to 1986.

The terror campaign started in 1973 when Türkiye's Consul General in Los Angeles Mehmet Baydar and diplomat Bahadir Demir were assassinated in an attack by a terrorist, named Gourgen Yanikian.

ASALA was the first Armenian terrorist group to launch a campaign against Türkiye. It targeted not only Türkiye but also other countries and became infamous for a 1975 bomb attack on the Beirut office of the World Council of Churches.

The JCAG initially gained notoriety after claiming responsibility with ASALA for the Oct. 22, 1975 attack on Danis Tunaligil, Türkiye's ambassador in Vienna.

The ARA is considered a continuation of the JCAG under a different name.