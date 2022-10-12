Russia President Putin to attend regional summit in Bangkok: Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted an invitation to attend a regional economic summit in Thailand next month, media reported on Tuesday.

Putin will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok next month, the daily Bangkok Post reported, citing an unnamed Thai security source.

"The (Thai) Foreign Ministry has already informed security agencies to prepare security arrangements for the Nov. 18-19 meeting," the report added.

A representative of U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to attend the summit, while China has not yet said whether or not President Xi Jinping will attend.

The ministry said that nine countries "have responded positively to the invitation to attend."

Eight more countries are likely to attend, and two to three will join as special guests of the host, said ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat, but declined to name them.

"There will be one international organization which will attend the leaders' retreat and one that will attend the ministerial meeting," he added.