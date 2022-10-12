Putin to meet Erdoğan, likely to look at Ukraine peace options - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan for talks in Kazakhstan on Thursday, a meeting at which the Turks are likely to raise ideas for peace in Ukraine, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

"Now many say that the Turks are ready to come up with other initiatives in the context of the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict," Ushakov said.

"There are reports in the press that the Turkish side is putting forward specific considerations in this regard, I do not exclude that Erdoğan will actively touch on this topic during the Astana contact. So a very interesting and, I hope, useful discussion awaits us."