Pope appeals for peace in Ukraine after latest Russian bombardments

Pope Francis says his "heart continues to be turned toward the Ukrainian people, especially to the residents of the areas hit by the bombardments," as he once again called for an end to the war.



Francis told his Wednesday general audience in St Peter's Square that he prays the cry of the people will be heard and that those who hold the fate of war in their hands will stop the violence.



His appeal comes after a wave of Russian bombardments on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure at the start of the week.



The pontiff has repeatedly called for peace in the country under attack by Russia during his public speeches.



On October 25, the 85-year-old will pray for peace at the Colosseum in Rome with representatives of other religions. The Community of Sant'Egidio, a lay Catholic association, organized the meeting under the motto "Cry of Peace."



