Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai visits flood-ravaged Pakistan

Education activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai visited Pakistan's flood-ravaged Sindh province on Wednesday to keep international attention focused on the impact of flooding in the South Asian country.



Malala visited Dadu district in the southern province where she interacted with women in a tent city and got a briefing on the state of educational institutions after the floods.



"About 2 million children studying in 12,000 schools have been affected by the floods," the provincial government said in a statement.



Many areas are still underwater and it might take a few more months before people would be able to return, it said.



Weeks after the historic floods affected more than 33 million people and killed more than 1,700, survivors are battling a rising tide of disease.



"You all are facing a difficult time," Malala told women she met at the relief camp, according to local media.



Earlier, the Malala Fund issued a statement about her visit and said that it was aimed at keeping international attention focused on the impact of floods in Pakistan and reinforcing the need for critical humanitarian aid.



Malala's second visit to Pakistan since she was shot in the head by Taliban gunmen for her campaign for girls' education, coincides with the 10th anniversary of the attack.



She visited her hometown in Swat in 2018.



Last month, Hollywood star and international humanitarian Angelina Jolie also visited the province to express her support for the victims of floods.



