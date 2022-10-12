IAEA chief Grossi says he is on his way to Kyiv

U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi is on his way to Kyiv after holding talks with Russian officials on setting up a protection zone around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, he said on Wednesday.

"After my meetings in St Petersburg I am coming back to Kyiv," he said on Twitter, posting a picture of himself next to a Ukrainian train. "The work on the establishment of a nuclear safety & security protection zone around #Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant continues."