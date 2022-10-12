At least 43 dead in Venezuela landslide, more than 50 missing

At least 43 people died in a massive landslide in northern Venezuela and more than 50 were believed to be missing, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez said on Tuesday.



Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro meanwhile said that the search for survivors of the Saturday landslide in Las Tejerías, some 50 kilometres south-west of Caracas, would continue, while pledging that his government would "rebuild this beautiful region."



More than 300 homes were destroyed and hundreds more were damaged.



Heavy rains brought by storm Julia, which hit Nicaragua as a hurricane at the weekend, caused several rivers to overflow, Rodríguez was quoted as saying by the Venezuelan television channel Telesur. Mud covered large parts of the site.



Las Tejerías, with some 50,000 inhabitants, is located on an important industrial axis in Venezuela.



Tropical storm Julia caused landslides and flooding in Central America, killing at least 25 people.



