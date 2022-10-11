News World UN body warns of climate change threat to energy security

UN body warns of climate change threat to energy security

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has warned that climate change is threatening energy production worldwide.



Heatwaves and drought are lowering levels of groundwater, posing problems for hydropower or for cooling nuclear power plants, the WMO said in Geneva on Tuesday. Storms and other extreme weather events are also endangering infrastructure in many places.



The WMO is a specialized agency of the United Nations, whose mandate covers weather, climate and water resources.



The WMO's State of Climate Services annual report says that the energy sector is responsible for three quarters of the man-made greenhouse gas emissions that drive climate change. It is therefore essential to radically change production.



But governments are doing too little, the WMO Secretary General Petteri Taalas said. The world will not be able to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees as targeted if electricity production from clean sources is not doubled in the next eight years.



Currently 15% of the world's nuclear power plants are located in regions where water is becoming scarce. The share is likely to rise to 25% in the next 20 years. In addition, 33% of thermal power plants that require cooling water, and 11% of hydropower capacity, are located in areas with water stress.



Around a quarter of existing hydro-electric dams and almost a quarter of planned plants are located on rivers with medium to high risk of water scarcity.



The global community is actually aiming to produce only as many carbon dioxide emissions as can be compensated for (net zero emissions) by 2050.



But the WMO believes that not enough is being done - according to current plans, only 30% of the emission reductions needed to reach the target by 2030 will be achieved.



The WMO report says that electricity demand must be largely covered by renewable energies - especially solar energy - by 2050.





This would also reduce the stress caused by growing water scarcity, because electricity from solar and wind energy needs significantly less water than electricity from fossil fuel plants or nuclear power stations.



Africa has great potential for solar energy, but the current level of investment there is far too low, the WMO says.





Funding to help countries shift to clean energy has declined since 2018, from $14.2 billion to $10.9 billion a year later.



