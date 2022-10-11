Turkish, Russian defense ministers discuss security over phone

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Tuesday discussed bilateral and regional security issues, including the war in Ukraine, with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu in a phone call.

The phone call came ahead of a NATO defense ministers meeting scheduled to be held in Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday to sustain support to Ukraine and continue to strengthen NATO's own defenses against Russia.

According to the Turkish Defense Ministry's statement, Akar told Shoigu that an urgent cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine needs to be reached to prevent further loss of life and to reestablish peace and stability in the region.

The ministers also discussed the Istanbul grain agreement, which was signed between Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine on July 22 to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which paused after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in February.

Akar reiterated that Türkiye is ready to do its part for peace in the region as it has done so far.

According to the statement, the ministers also exchanged views on Syria.

Akar stressed Ankara's top priority is to permanently prevent the terrorist threat and corridor, and to neutralize terrorist organizations in northern Syria along Türkiye's border.

The importance of complying with the previously reached agreements on this issue was once again emphasized between the ministers, according to the statement.