Russian defense minister inspects training of people called under partial mobilization

Russia's defense minister inspected on Tuesday the training of people called to the military service under the recent partial mobilization to fight in Ukraine.

According to a Defense Ministry statement, Sergey Shoygu paid particular attention to practical aspects of the training, including fighting as part of units.

He ordered the military chiefs responsible for the training to conduct more intensive practical classes in all military specialties at night time.

Shoygu also commanded to engage the officers, who have experience in fighting during "special military operation" which began in February, in the training of recruits.

"Sergey Shoygu also checked the classes on tactical and fire training of reserve servicemen who will have to perform tasks as part of combat units of the Russian armed forces," the ministry said.

On Sept. 21, President Vladimir Putin declared partial mobilization to enlist up to 300,000 people between the ages of 18 and 50 in the Russian military.