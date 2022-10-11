PUTIN TELLS IAEAS GROSSI THAT SITUATION AT ZAPORIZHZHIA NUCLEAR PLANT OF CONCERN

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday told International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) head Rafael Grossi that the situation around Ukraine's Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is "of concern".

At a meeting in Moscow, shown on Russian state television, Putin told Grossi that Russia was open for dialogue and would discuss all issues concerning the facility's operations.

Putin also said there had been "excessive, dangerous politicisation" of everything to do with nuclear activity.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, has been a key flashpoint in Russia's nearly eight-month military campaign in Ukraine.

Captured by Russia in early March, the facility remains close to the frontlines, and has repeatedly come under shelling, inflicting so far minor damage but raising fears of a nuclear disaster. Both Kyiv and Moscow have accused each other of shelling the plant. Grossi led an IAEA mission to it in August.