OSCE leaders condemn Russian barrage of missiles as 'terror'

DPA WORLD Published October 11,2022

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has characterized the recent heavy Russian missile attacks on many major cities in Ukraine as "terror" against the civilian population.



"These heinous military actions represent a total disrespect and breach of international law, including humanitarian law," said a joint statement by OSCE leaders on Monday evening.



"The only reason behind these brutal and cruel acts is to spread terror and to compensate for failures in achieving tactical and strategic goals," said the OSCE leadership, including Poland's Foreign Minister and OSCE Chair Zbigniew Rau and the German OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid.



Russia is one of the 57 member states of the OSCE. For years, the Vienna-based organization monitored the fragile ceasefire between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine. After the Russian invasion began in February, the OSCE monitors withdrew.



