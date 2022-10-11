Erdoğan to meet Putin on Wednesday in Astana to discuss Ukraine war - official

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to exchange views over the Ukraine war and other regional issues on the margins of a regional summit in the Kazakh capital, Astana, on Wednesday, a Turkish official told reporters.

Ankara, which has stayed neutral throughout the conflict in Ukraine, has good relations with its two Black Sea neighbours -- Russia and Ukraine.



Erdoğan and Putin would discuss "the idea of holding talks between Russia and the West," Turkish state news agency Anadolu reported on Monday, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.



Eleven leaders are expected at the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia ( CICA )

Erdoğan met Putin on the sidelines of a regional summit in Uzbekistan last month.

He still hopes to bring Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky together for truce talks that neither side particularly wants but which Turkish officials insist are both essential and realistic.







