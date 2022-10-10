 Contact Us
Zelensky urges 'tough' response against Russia after speaking with Scholz and Macron

In a series of tweets on Monday, Ukraine leader Zelensky said Monday that he had phone calls with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron to urge a tough response against Moscow over deadly missile strikes.

AFP WORLD
Published October 10,2022
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy gives statements ahead of talks at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany July 12, 2021. (REUTERS File Photo)

Zelensky said in a series of tweets that with Scholz he had discussed "increasing pressure" on Russia and with Macron that he had talked about "strengthening of our air defense, the need for a tough European and international reaction, as well as increased pressure on the Russian Federation."