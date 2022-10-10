Zelensky urges 'tough' response against Russia after speaking with Scholz and Macron

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that he had spoken with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron to urge a tough response against Moscow after strikes rocked cities across his country.

Zelensky said in a series of tweets that with Scholz he had discussed "increasing pressure" on Russia and with Macron that he had talked about "strengthening of our air defense, the need for a tough European and international reaction, as well as increased pressure on the Russian Federation."



























