Zelensky: Russian terrorism is preventing negotiations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has reiterated his stance that it is impossible to negotiate with Russia.



"The constant terrorism against the civilian population is Russia's obvious rejection of real negotiations," Zelensky said in a video message late on Sunday. "Terrorism at the state level is one of the worst international crimes."



Shortly before, Russian President Vladimir Putin himself blamed Ukrainian intelligence for the recent attack on the Crimean bridge, calling it an "act of terrorism."



"Putin accuses Ukraine of terrorism? Sounds too cynical even for Russia," Ukrainian presidential office adviser Mykhailo Podolyak responded on Twitter.



Podolyak referred to recent rocket attacks in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhya, as a result of which more than a dozen people died, according to the latest Ukrainian figures.



"There is only one terrorist state here and the whole world knows who it is."