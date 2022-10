British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs James Cleverly speaks during Britain's Conservative Party's annual conference, in Birmingham, Britain, October 4, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

Russian missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and several other cities are "unacceptable", UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Monday.

"This is a demonstration of weakness by (Vladimir) Putin, not strength," he tweeted, adding that he had contacted his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.