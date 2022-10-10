News World Putin demands fixes to mobilization problems

Many difficulties have only now become apparent, Putin said in St Petersburg during a videoconference with leaders of several Russian regions. The problems had probably been accumulating over a long period of time, he added, but that now the mistakes had to be dealt with.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded an end to the problems which have marred Russia's partial mobilization of extra troops for the war on Ukraine.



It is the second time that Putin has openly acknowledged problems with conscription after plans to enlist at least 300,000 were announced last month.



At a meeting of the Russian Security Council at the end of September, he had already called for the "correction of all mistakes."



Many reservists have complained that they are being called up for military service despite serious chronic illnesses or old age. Hundreds of thousands of Russians have fled abroad to avoid being drafted.



