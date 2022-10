News World North Korea: Missile tests designed to simulate nuclear bombardment of South Korea

North Korea: Missile tests designed to simulate nuclear bombardment of South Korea

North Korea on Monday said the recent missile tests were part of its two-week-long "tactical nuclear" drills to simulate hitting South Korea with nuclear weapons. According to the state-run media, the drills and missile launches were in response to the recent joint drills by the US, South Korea, and Japan.

DPA WORLD Published October 10,2022 Subscribe

Pyongyang on Monday said that its recent missile tests had simulated the bombardment of South Korea with tactical nuclear weapons, state news agency KCNA reported.



The tests were intended, among other things, to simulate the shelling of airfields in South Korea and "send a strong military reaction warning to the enemies," KCNA said.



North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un personally attended the weapons tests, which reportedly also used dummy nuclear warheads.



State media said that the tests were in response to joint naval manoeuvres by the United States and South Korea that included the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan.



Nuclear-armed North Korea has conducted a string of missile tests over the past two weeks.



Most recently, Pyongyang on Sunday fired two short-range ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea.



Last Tuesday, the North Korean military launched a medium-range ballistic missile over the Japanese archipelago for the first time in nearly five years.



UN resolutions prohibit North Korea from testing ballistic missiles of any range, which depending on their design can also carry a nuclear warhead.