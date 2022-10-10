NATO SAYS IT WILL CONTINUE SUPPORTING UKRAINE AGAINST KREMLINS AGGRESSION

NATO says it will continue supporting Ukraine against Kremlin's aggression

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday condemned Russia's missile strikes on Ukraine and pledged continued support for the Ukrainian people.

"(I) condemned Russia's horrific and indiscriminate attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine," he said in a tweet after his phone conversation with Ukrainian Defense Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

He also reaffirmed NATO's support for "the brave Ukrainian people to fight back against the Kremlin's aggression for as long as it takes."

At least eight people were killed and 24 others injured early Monday morning after Russia carried out strikes in downtown Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.

Kyiv remains under threat, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram, adding that the main streets in the capital were now blocked by security forces while rescue efforts are underway.

Later, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry said that a Russian missile hit the street where security agencies and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office are located.