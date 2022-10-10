Kyiv rocked by several blasts - mayor

Several explosions rocked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and the cities of Lviv, Ternopil and Dnipro on Monday, after Russia accused Ukraine of orchestrating a powerful blast that damaged a key bridge linking Russia and Crimea.

Missile attacks on Kiev have left at least five people dead and 12 injured, authorities say.



"At this stage, the death of five and the injury of 12 Kiev residents are confirmed," Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko said on his Telegram channel.



A children's playground was among the sites affected by the missile fire, he added.

"Several explosions in the Shevchenskivskyi district - in the centre of the capital," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app. "Details later."

Klitschko is urging residents of Kiev to seek shelter from Russian missile fire.

Explosions were also reported in Lviv, Ternopil and Zhytomyr in Ukraine's west, and in Dnipro in central Ukraine.

Russia abandoned an early advance on Kyiv in the face of fierce resistance bolstered by Western arms.

The attacks are considered the Kremlin's response to the explosion that damaged the strategically important Crimean bridge at the weekend.

Since then Moscow and its proxies have focused on the south and Donbas, an eastern territory made up of Luhansk and its neighbour Donetsk, deploying overwhelming artillery in some of the heaviest ground fighting in Europe since World War Two.