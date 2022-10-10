KIEVS AIR RAID ALERT LIFTED, PEDESTRIANS BACK ON THE STREETS

News World Kiev's air raid alert lifted, pedestrians back on the streets

DPA WORLD Published October 10,2022

An air raid alert issued amid Russian missile bombardment has been lifted in Kiev after more than five and a half hours.



A dpa reporter in the centre of the Ukrainian capital reported on Monday that people were leaving their underground emergency shelters and pedestrians could be seen on the streets again.



Mayor Vitali Klitschko said traffic on all metro lines in the capital has resumed for the time being. He still urged residents to remain cautious.



"Do not drive into the city today unless it is a necessity," he shared on Telegram. "I also remind you that metro stations also function as shelters."



According to Klitschko, the power supply is partially limited to industrial customers and some households in Kiev following the attacks.



"Utilities, together with emergency services, are doing everything to restore normal operation of the power grid as soon as possible."



Ukrainian media said the air raid alert, lasting 5 hours and 37 minutes, was the longest since the war began on February 24.







































