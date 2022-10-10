News World Kiev mayor urges residents to seek shelter from Russian missile fire

DPA WORLD Published October 10,2022 Subscribe

Mayor Vitali Klitschko is urging residents of Kiev to seek shelter from Russian missile fire, writing on Telegram that targets in the centre of the city have been hit.



Several explosions were heard earlier on Monday morning, sending plumes of smoke over central Kiev, but the target of the attacks was not immediately clear.



Kiev has been hit by Russian missiles several times since the beginning of the war on February 24. But Monday's was the worst incident of its kind and the first attack on the city in months.



































