German cyber security chief to be sacked after alleged Russia ties

In this file photo taken on January 08, 2019 in Berlin, President of the German Federal Office for Information Security Arne Schoenbohm reacts during a press conference. (AFP Photo)

Germany is planning to fire Arne Schoenbohm, the head of its national cyber security agency, after reports he had contacts with Russian intelligence services, government sources told AFP on Monday.

The interior ministry said it is "taking reports seriously" and "investigating them comprehensively".