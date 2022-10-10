G7 leaders to speak with Zelensky on Tuesday after Russian attacks

Group of Seven (G7) leaders will hold a video call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday following a wave of Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian cities, according to the German government.



Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke by phone to Zelensky and assured him of Berlin's continued support, government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Monday.



Germany condemns the heavy Russian bombardments in the strongest possible terms and will do everything possible to mobilize additional aid and help repair damaged infrastructure, he added.



Germany currently holds the G7 presidency.